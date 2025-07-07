Baku and Beijing to cooperate in criminal investigations

7 Jul. 17:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an agreement on mutual legal support in investigating criminal cases between Baku and Beijing.

The signing of the document simplifies the interaction of the parties on the issue of investigating criminal offenses.

It should be noted that the agreement was signed during Ilham Aliyev's visit to Beijing in late April.

Let us recall that the two countries also abolished the visa regime for each other, allowing Chinese and Azerbaijani tourists to visit the countries with their regular passports.