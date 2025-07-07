Latest developments in Middle East discussed by FMs of Türkiye and Iran

7 Jul. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Monday, July 7, Iranian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Abbas Araghchi and Hakan Fidan held a meeting, according to Iranian media reports.

The talks between the ministers took place on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

According to the information, the central topics of the meeting included bilateral cooperation and the situation in the region following the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict.

Araghchi and Fidan also discussed the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Let us recall that the 17th BRICS summit is being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.