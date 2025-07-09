Putin dismisses Bogdanov from Deputy Foreign Minister post

9 Jul. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vladimir Putin dismissed Mikhail Bogdanov from the post of Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation. The decree comes into force on the day of signing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree dismissing Mikhail Bogdanov from the post of Deputy Head of Diplomacy of the Russian Federation; the document is posted on the website of legal acts.

In addition, the head of state dismissed Bogdanov from his duties as the Special Representative of the President for the Middle East and African countries.