Hamas consents to releasing 10 Israeli hostages

10 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Palestinian movement Hamas has announced that during consultations in Doha it agreed to release 10 Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said that it shows flexibility and continues to interact with mediators "seriously and in a positive spirit in order to overcome the obstacles."

According to the movement’s statement, the consultations on a number of disputed issues continue on delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, withdrawing Israeli troops and providing solid guarantees of a permanent ceasefire.