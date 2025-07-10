OPEC affirms Russia's role as global energy exporter

10 Jul. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais stated that Russia's continued role as a key energy supplier is crucial for the stability of the global energy market.

He noted that Russia is a global exporter across multiple energy sectors, not just oil, while reaffirming its 10% share of worldwide oil exports.

Speaking about the potential 500% US tariffs on goods from countries importing energy from Russia, the Secretary General added that there should be no sharp reduction in supply.

According to the Secretary General, if the trend of increasing demand for energy resources continues, any reduction in supply will provoke destabilization of the global energy market.