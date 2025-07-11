PKK disarmament begins in northern Iraq

11 Jul. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Turkish media reports, members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned in Türkiye) have begun surrendering weapons under the supervision of Turkish intelligence services. The process is taking place in Sulaymaniyah Province in the mountains of northern Iraq.

Surrendered weapons will be stored in one of the caves before their eventual destruction.

As reported by A Haber, journalists are not allowed to the disarmament site for security reasons, though the authorities promise to release photos and videos of the process later.

The operation area is under aerial surveillance by military helicopters, with security vehicles deployed on the roads around the site.

According to the Habertürk TV channel, a delegation from Türkiye's official pro-Kurdish DEM party from Diyarbakır arrived in Sulaymaniyah, joined by 150 civil society representatives of public organizations.

Let us recall that the PKK announced its decision to end its armed struggle with Türkiye and begin the process of self-dissolution on May 12 after the calls from the leader of the PKK, Abdullah Öcalan (currently in prison in Türkiye), to abandon their previous strategy.