Azerbaijan to start supplying gas to Syria

12 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting meeting with Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmad Al-Sharaa, according to the Azerbaijani president's press service.

Earlier today, an expanded meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the Transitional President of Syria, who is on the official visit to Azerbaijan, was held.

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Government of Syria.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy and Chairman of SOCAR’s Supervisory Board Mikayil Jabbarov and Syria’s Minister of Energy Mohammad al-Bashir.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa said during the meeting with Ilham Aliyev that a project to export Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Türkiye would soon be implemented.