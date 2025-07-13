Leaders of Türkiye and Iraq discuss victory over terrorism

13 Jul. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yesterday, at the initiative of the Turkish side, telephone talks took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, which focused on the beginning of the disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (recognized as a terrorist organization in Türkiye).

According to the Turkish presidential administration, Erdoğan noted the careful implementation of the "Türkiye without Terror" initiative during the conversation, while stressing that Ankara's ultimate goal is the complete elimination of terrorist groups from the Middle East.

The President of Türkiye further warned that Ankara would resolutely oppose any forces trying to prevent the elimination of terrorist organizations in the Middle East.

In addition to the ongoing disarmament of the PKK in Iraq, Erdoğan and al-Sudani discussed Turkish-Iraqi cooperation in various areas.