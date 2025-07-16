Israel to cease attacks on Syria

16 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel has pledged to cease attacks on Syrian military facilities on July 15 following a request from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, a correspondent representing the web portal Axios said.

Earlier, the Syrian government notified Israel in advance about sending tanks to the Al-Suwayda area, stressing that this was done in order to restore order during clashes between Druze militias and Bedouins.

Clashes broke out in Al-Suwayda on July 13. A curfew was imposed in Al-Suwayda, as the Internal Security Forces and the Syrian army drove self-defense squads from the city center.