Anti-terrorist operations carried out in almost 30 Turkish provinces

18 Jul. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A large-scale operation against the terrorist organization ISIS, banned in Russia, was carried out in 28 provinces of Türkiye, including Izmir, over the past two weeks, the country's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

The minister specified that a total of 153 suspects who may be associated with ISIS were detained.

Yerlikaya explained that, according to the information received, the suspects had been involved in financing terrorists, and also engaged in terrorist propaganda using their accounts on social networks.

"As a result of the operations, a large number of organizational documents and digital materials were seized",

Yerlikaya said.