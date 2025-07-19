Moscow and Washington discuss plans for deorbiting ISS

19 Jul. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting of the joint Russian-American commission on the International Space Station (ISS) was held in Moscow on July 18, with discussions focusing on reducing atmospheric leak risks and ensuring the safe deorbiting of the station, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said.

The meeting was attended by acclaimed Russian and U.S. space experts

"The commission’s experts discussed among other issues, measures to reduce risks stemming from air leaks from the transfer module and safe deorbiting of the ISS," the statement reads.

The Russian-American commission on the ISS was set up in 1996.