Shuttle bus crashed in Iran's Fars province

Today, in the Iranian province of Fars, on the Firouzabad-Kevar highway, a shuttle bus overturned. As a result of the accident, 21 people died, almost 40 were injured. Doctors, rescuers and police are working at the scene of the accident.

