Ilham Aliyev answers Mikhail Gusman's question in Khankendi

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, answering a question from Deputy Director General of the Russian TASS News Agency Mikhail Gusman, named the basic principles of his policy.

During the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, held in Khankendi, Deputy Director General of the Russian TASS News Agency Mikhail Gusman asked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev how he manages to pursue the country's unique foreign policy. The President of Azerbaijan answered him by listing its basic principles: always tell the truth to your people, be objective and honest, adhere to the principles of international law in any situation.

The head of state noted the importance of using geography to protect yourself from risks.

"As for Azerbaijan, there are no internal sources of risks in our country. All potential risks can be formed outside our borders. Therefore, it is also important to protect ourselves from surprises, risks that not related to our activities. Geography also plays an important role in this case,”

- Ilham Aliyev said.

Another significant factor of successful policy is that Azerbaijan is one of the few countries that is a member of both European and Muslim organizations, it actively participates in summit formats through the European Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Council and many others.

"It is also important for everyone: when you take into account your interests, you need to look at the interests of your neighbor. The protection of national interests is a fundamental factor in Azerbaijan's policy, but in isolation from the regional or global context, this factor cannot be abused,”

- Ilham Aliyev said.