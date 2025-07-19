Turkish Foreign Minister held talks with US Secretary of State

19 Jul. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan talked on the phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The parties discussed the situation in Syria and Gaza, pointing out the importance of implementing the agreements reached between the parties to the conflict.

As the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry noted during the conversation, it is necessary to stop armed clashes in Syria as soon as possible and ensure stability in the region.