No problems affecting Russia-Azerbaijan cargo transportation

22 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

There are currently no problems affecting cargo transportation between Russia and Azerbaijan, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association Kenan Gurbanov said.

According to him, transportation between the two countries continues without disruption.

"Neither side has created obstacles, transport volumes remain stable, and drivers have not encountered any difficulties," Gurbanov said.

The Secretary Generalalso highlighted that more than half of international freight traffic now operates along the Iran-Russia corridor, with both Azerbaijani and Russian carriers actively involved.