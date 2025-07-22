U.S. to pull out of UNESCO

22 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump is pulling the United States out of the UNESCO, White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly said.

"President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO - which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November," Anna Kelly said.

Trump ordered a 90-day review of America’s presence in UNESCO back in February. Upon conducting the review, administration officials took issue with UNESCO’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies as well as its pro-Palestinian and pro-China bias.

UNESCO, founded in 1945, has 194 member states and 12 associate members.

Trump initially ordered the US out of UNESCO in 2018. The U.S. first withdrew from the UN organization in 1983 under former President Ronald Reagan. Former President Joe Biden made the US rejoin UNESCO in July 2023.