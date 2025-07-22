EU not interested in suspension of visa-free travel with Georgia - Kobakhidze

22 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze downplayed concerns about the potential suspension of the EU’s visa-free regime with Georgia, saying that it would only mean people queuing at embassies for visas again, while claiming that the majority of the population cares about “real national priorities”.

“This process is extremely unfair towards the Georgian people,” Kobakhidze said, expressing hope that the “European bureaucracy” will not suspend visa-free travel with Georgia, a step he described as “completely non-productive” and “counterproductive” for the EU itself.

The PM added that the EU has become “very unpredictable,” once again expressing hope that the bloc will make a “pragmatic” decision to maintain the visa-free regime for Georgia.

According to him, there is a part of the population for whom not having to stand in visa lines is the highest value.

"But the majority of the population has other priorities" - these are preserving peace, maintaining stability, preserving values and developing the economy, the PM said.

Kobakhidze said the “vast majority” of Georgians will stand for “peace” and “stability”.