Trump not to beg Iran to enter talks anymore - report

23 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has recently stated in private conversations that Washington has decided to stop trying to persuade Iran to engage in talks over its nuclear program, The Jeursalem Post reported citing sources.

"If they want to come - they are welcome. But we are not going to try and convince or beg them to do so,” Donald Trump said.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran cannot give up its right to enrich uranium. He also noted that the attacks by Israel and the U.S. had caused significant damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities.