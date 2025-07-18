Israel recalls Gaza negotiators from Doha

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has has recalled his country's delegation from the Gaza negotiations in Qatar's capital.

"In the light of the response from Hamas received this morning, it has been decided to return the negotiating team for further consultations in Israel",

the Israeli Prime Minister's Office stated.

The statement acknowledged the mediation efforts of Qatar and Egypt, along with those of U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff, which were "focused on achieving a breakthrough in the negotiations".

This morning, Israel received the response from Hamas through intermediaries and began reviewing the document before deciding to recall its negotiators.