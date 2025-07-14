Iran and Eurotroika agree to continue talks on nuclear dossier

Iran and the Eurotroika countries (Germany, France and the United Kingdom) have agreed to continue negotiations on settling the crisis around Tehran’s nuclear program, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who participated in a meeting in Istanbul held on July 25, said.

"Both sides came to the meeting with specific ideas and their various aspects have been considered. It was decided to continue consultations on this issue," Kazem Gharibabadi said.

According to the diplomat, the meeting was detailed and sincere. He added that the latest events, related to the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues, were discussed.

Earlier, IAEA head Rafael Grossi said that Iran has indicated that it is ready to restart technical-level discussions on its nuclear program with the IAEA.