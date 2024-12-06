Vestnik Kavkaza

Firefighter wounded in attack on Iranian courthouse

A firefighter  sustained multiple gunshot wounds during an attack by armed criminals on the courthouse in the city of Zahedan in southeastern Iran, according to Iranian media reports.

His colleague stated that the attackers opened fire on a fire truck, with three bullets hitting the victim, Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the latest reports, the attackers entered the courthouse and opened fire. They then began shooting at passersby who happened to be at the scene of the crime. Media sources indicate that six people were killed in the attack, including a woman and a newborn. The total number of wounded has risen to 22.

According to Tasnim news agency, the group Jaish al-Adl has already claimed its responsibility for the attack.

