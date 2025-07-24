Israeli Forces detain dozens of wanted radicals

The IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Service) are conducting operations to capture radicals who may be involved in terrorism. Over the past month, security forces have detained 36 people, two militants were killed.

Security officials revealed that 12 detainees were allegedly preparing attacks in the West Bank, with authorities seizing an extensive weapons cache including homemade explosive devices.

Hamas previously announced the suspension of negotiations with Israel amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.