U.S. President Donald Trump said he hopes that his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place before the end of the year.

"He wants to meet, and I look forward to the meeting too, but I would say before the end of the year," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. leader also reiterated that Washington-Beijing talks in Sweden earlier on Tuesday went "very well."

Earlier, Trump said that he was ready to travel to China, but only at the invitation of the Chinese leader.