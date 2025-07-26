Gaza annexation - what Israel planning?

Reported Israeli plans to annex parts of Gaza are extremely unlikely to materialize and are only being leaked to the press in order to threaten Hamas into softening its demands regarding a hostage and ceasefire deal, Haaretz reported.

"The Gaza-annexation trial balloon sent up on Tuesday should be seen as an attempt at pressuring Hamas to return to the now deadlocked negotiations," the report reads.

According to the newspaper, it's an act to coax the organization into agreeing to the interim agreement Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to reach.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has presented a new plan to the Security Cabinet that calls for the annexation of Gaza if Hamas does not agree to a ceasefire.