Kazakh and Turkish leaders discuss strategic partnership prospects

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed the prospects of developing the strategic partnership between the two countries during talks in Ankara, the Kazakh leader's press service said.

The meeting’s agenda includes reviewing the current status of the enhanced strategic partnership and identifying new steps to deepen cooperation.

Much attention was paid to strengthening the trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Tokayev, while on a visit to Turkey, has signed 18 economic and military agreements with Erdogan.