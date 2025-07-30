Kamala Harris may run for U.S. President - report

U.S. Former Vice President Kamala Harris will not run for California governor next year, leaving open the possibility that she could mount a third run for the White House in 2028, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

"After deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election,” Kamala Harris said.

Her decision extends a guessing game about her political future that started after she lost last year’s presidential election to Donald Trump, the report reads.

Harris spent months privately considering whether to run for governor, stage another run for the White House or step away from electoral politics altogether after her bruising defeat by Trump.

She has not ruled out another run for president, after unsuccessful bids in 2020 and 2024. It’s not known when she will make that decision.

In 2024, Trump finished the U.S. presidential election with 312 electoral college votes, compared with Kamala Harris's 226.