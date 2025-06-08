Kremlin: BRICS is not directed against other countries

Peskov recalled that BRICS' activities focus only on internal collaboration, and not at steps against other countries, commenting on the situation with recent remarks by former U.S. President Donald Trump about potential tariffs.

"BRICS does not respond to threats. BRICS never orients its activities against any countries. This is not the task of BRICS",

Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin representative, the BRICS group was initially established - and is currently developing - for mutually beneficial cooperation between the association's countries, TASS reports.