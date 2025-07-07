Turkish FM reassures Hamas of support - report

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reassured the visiting Hamas delegation led by chairman of the Hamas Shura Council Muhammad Darwish of Ankara’s support, sources in the Turkish foreign ministry said.

"Minister Fidan stated during the meeting that Israel’s actions to drive Gaza residents from their soil and the annexation of the West Bank will never be accepted. He stressed that Turkey supports continuing ceasefire talks," the sources said.

The top Turkish diplomat pledged that his country will continue "the most active support for the Palestinian people," TASS reported.

The Hamas delegation drew attention to "Israel’s uncompromising position at the ceasefire negotiations."