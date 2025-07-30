Türkiye sees possibility of early presidential elections

The Turkish presidential elections may be held ahead of schedule, the head of the country's Ministry of Transport informs. He admits that the elections may be held in 2027.

The presidential elections in Türkiye are scheduled for 2028, but they may be held earlier, in 2027, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

"We have presidential elections ahead of us. These presidential elections are to be held in 2027, 2028... But, most likely, it will be held in 2027, I think so,”

– the minister said.