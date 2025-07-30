OPEC+ plans to Increase oil production by 548,000 bpd in September

8 OPEC+ countries agreed to increase oil production by 548,000 barrels per day in September. An online meeting on this issue is scheduled for August 3.

8 OPEC+ countries (Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Oman, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Algeria and Kuwait) reached an agreement to increase oil production by 548,000 barrels per day in September.

The decision to increase production may be approved at an online meeting to be held on August 3.

OPEC+ planned to increase oil production by 130-140,000 bpd monthly, however, in the last three months, the growth amounted to 411,000 bpd, and in August - 548,000 bpd. The alliance plans the same increase for September.