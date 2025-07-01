Aeroflot resumes flights between Moscow and Samarkand

Russia's airline Aeroflot has announced the resumption of flights from Moscow to Samarkand.

The initial flight schedule will feature three weekly departures from Moscow on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with return flights operating on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays. Daily service will commence in October.

The route will be serviced by Airbus A321 aircraft departing from Sheremetyevo Airport, with a flight duration of approximately four hours and fifteen minutes.

Tickets for the flight are already on sale.