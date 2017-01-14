Georgia сommemorates Shovi tragedy victims

Georgia commemorates the victims of the catastrophic natural disaster that occurred in Shovi exactly two years ago.

On August 3, 2023, a landslide hit the Georgian resort of Shovi in the Racha region, resulting in human casualties and missing persons.

According to experts, more than 5 million cubic meters of earth and rocks came down from the mountains, affecting 26 hectares and requiring the evacuation of 218 people.

The tragedy, which occurred during peak tourist season, claimed the lives of 32 people, and one person is still accounted for. Among the victims are local workers and visitors, including a Russian national.

Let us recall that a memorial will be constructed in Shovi in August 2025 to commemorate the victims of the landslide.