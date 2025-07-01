Putin and Netanyahu hold their second conversation in 7 days

On Monday, August 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephone conversation, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov reported.

The details of the conversation between Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu have not been disclosed.

The Monday call marks the second dialogue between the two leaders in seven days, following their previous conversation exactly one week ago. During the conversation, the situation in Syria, as well as the Iran-Israel conflict, were discussed.

This latest diplomatic contact comes as The New York Times reports Israel and the US are preparing an ultimatum for Hamas regarding Gaza military operations. If Hamas does not fulfill a number of demands, Israel will expand the military operation in the Gaza Strip.