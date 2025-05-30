President of Kazakhstan arrives in Turkmenbashi

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Turkmenistan this evening. Upon his arrival at the airport of the city of Turkmenbashi, President Tokayev was met by the national leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

According to Sputnik Kazakhstan, the Kazakh leader is expected to participate in the work of the Third Conference of the United Nations (UN) on Landlocked Developing Countries.

As previously reported, in April, during an informal meeting with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in the city of Turkestan in southern Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev agreed to increase bilateral trade to $1 billion. The two leaders also emphasized the need to find new areas for growth and make systemic decisions to achieve this goal.