Israel considering full occupation of Gaza - report

The Israeli government is getting ready to approve plans for the total occupation of the Gaza Strip, high-ranking officials close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Ynet portal.

"The die is cast, we’re going for the complete occupation of the Gaza Strip," the sources said.

According to the report, the Israeli army command strongly opposes this decision. Nevertheless, the government said it was ready to move forward with the plan, regardless of his opinion.

"Combat operations will be conducted even in those [Gaza] areas where hostages are held. If the chief of the general staff disagrees, he is free to resign," one of the officials said.

