Baku and Tbilisi discuss cooperation in youth policy

Georgia's Minister of Education Givi Mikanadze met with Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev in Tbilisi, according to the Georgian ministry's statement on August 5.

Discussions focused on the prospects for deepening bilateral cooperation in youth policy, with particular attention paid to strengthening ties with young people and implementing joint projects.

"The parties emphasized the importance of expanding ties between Georgian and Azerbaijani youth. The issues of implementing joint youth projects were discussed",

the press service of the Ministry of Education of Georgia reported.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Tbilisi, the head of the youth department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the embassy adviser.