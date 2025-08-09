Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian President calls inflation reduction major achievement

Russian President calls inflation reduction major achievement
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Annual inflation in Russia continues to slow, which is a major achievement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting on economic issues.

By the end of the year, consumer price dynamics may already be within 6-7%, that is lower than previous forecasts.

"The reduction of inflation is an important achievement. If by the end of March it was 10.3% in annual terms, then by the end of June it was already 9.4%, and by the end of July it was already 8.8%," Putin said.

The Russian leader recalled that in 2025, the government and the Central Bank were faced with the task of entering a trend of balanced economic development.

According to Vladimir Putin, this implies a reduction in inflation while, of course, maintaining unemployment at a consistently low level.

Russia has seen growth in hidden and official unemployment, but it remains at an all-time low, the head of state noted.

335 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.