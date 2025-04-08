Georgia: No threats to visa-free travel with EU

Levan Makhashvili, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on European Integration, stated there are "no objective threats" to Georgia's visa-free privileges with the EU.

"Within a few days, we will provide legislative acts and government orders that will clearly express the Georgian government's commitment to the proper functioning of the visa-free travel",

Levan Makhashvili said.

This includes documents on illegal migration and asylum policy, Makhashvili emphasized.

Makhashvili characterized recent suggestions linking the visa-free status to domestic legislation as "electoral blackmail", vowing such tactics would not succeed.