Iran asks IAEA to explain procedure for inspecting nuke facilities

In order to obtain permission to inspect nuclear facilities attacked by the United States in June, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) must explain to Tehran exactly how these inspections will be carried out, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

According to him, after the war, relations between Iran and the IAEA have changed.

The agency must explain how the inspection of the hit facilities will be carried out," Abbas Araghchi said.

The FM stressed that Iran's position regarding the IAEA is that, before granting permission to inspect nuclear facilities, a new framework for cooperation with the agency must be established.