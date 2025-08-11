Armenia and Iran to bring cooperation to level of strategic partnership

Yerevan and Tehran intend to bring bilateral cooperation to the level of strategic partnership, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said following the meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"We agreed that it is time to work to raise relations between our countries to the level of strategic partnership," Nikol Pashinyan said.

He expressed confidence that Pezeshkian’s visit to Yerevan would boost the friendly ties.

Pashinyan said that his talks with the Iranian President focused on regional peace and the unblocking of economic and transport infrastructure.

The Armenian leader also briefed President Pezeshkian on the joint declaration signed in Washington. According to him, these steps are aimed at unlocking significant opportunities for economic development across the entire region.

The Armenian PM reiterated that all communication routes passing through Armenian territory will remain under the exclusive jurisdiction of Yerevan.