Trump to patrol U.S. capital streets with police

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that on the night of August 22 he will personally patrol the streets of Washington as part of his campaign against crime.

"I'm going to be going out tonight, I think with the police, and with the military, of course. So we're going to do a job. The National Guard is great. They've done a fantastic job," Trump said.

On August 11, Trump announced the deployment of US National Guard troops to the capital to fight crime. He placed the city’s police under federal control and said that armed forces could be called in to ensure security in Washington if necessary.