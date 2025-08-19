Putin to embark on four-day trip to China

Russian President Vladimir Putin will embark on a four-day trip to China next week for talks with President Xi Jinping, VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin said.

Putin is expected to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during the trip, which will include large-scale talks between broader delegations, TASS reported.

The 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held from August 31 to September 1 in Tianjin.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the summit and the 'SCO Plus' Meeting and deliver keynote speeches.

The leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations are set to attend the event. During the summit, Xi Jinping will host a welcome banquet and bilateral events for participating leaders,

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have also been invited to the summit.