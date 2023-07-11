ICRC office to cease operations in Azerbaijan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Azerbaijan will cease its activities soon, as officially announced by the organization.

ICRC Public Relations Specialist Aurélie Lachant stated that discussions with Azerbaijani authorities are ongoing regarding future efforts related to individuals protected under international humanitarian law.

Lachant declined to comment further on this topic.

Earlier, the head of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan reported that the organization's office would end its activities in the republic in early September.