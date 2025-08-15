Fate of OSCE Minsk Group to be decided on September 1

The fate of the OSCE Minsk Group will be determined next Monday, as announced by the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister during the Cabinet of Ministers' meeting on August 26.

Bayramov emphasized that both countries have formally notified the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office of their joint request to dissolve the Minsk Group, according to APA reports.

"A joint appeal by Azerbaijan and Armenia on the liquidation of the OSCE Minsk Group and related structures was sent to the current chairman of the organization and distributed among the participating countries. We expect that the corresponding decision will be made on September 1",

Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The Foreign Minister also noted that the initialing—rather than signing—of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the United States demonstrated Baku’s consistent diplomatic stance.