Dagestan investigates teenager's death from insect bite

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities and law enforcement agencies of Dagestan will conduct an investigation into the tragedy involving a 15-year-old boy who died, presumably due to an incorrect diagnosis after an insect bite.

The death of a teenager after being diagnosed incorrectly several times is under investigation in Dagestan.

According to the republican Roszdravnadzor, the agency will establish the circumstances of the death of a 15-year-old boy from Derbent, who died several days after being bitten by an insect, which caused septicemia.

