Tehran may reject cooperation with IAEA

Tehran may reject cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if the Europe Three launch the snapback mechanism reinstating UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

According to the diplomat, the Iranian side told the UK, Germany and France that if they initiate the snapback mechanism, then Iran will certainly take the necessary steps in response.

"We also informed them that in the event of such a move all cooperation and interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency will be entirely threatened and essentially halted," Gharibabadi said.

Earlier, it was reported the U.S., the UK, Germany and France had agreed to set the end of August as a deadline for reaching a nuclear deal with Iran. Otherwise, the European trio plans to launch the snapback mechanism that will reinstate the UN Security Council’s sanctions against Tehran, which were lifted based on the 2015 agreements. The snapback mechanism can be activated starting on October 18, 2025.