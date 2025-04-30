Georgia celebrates Mariamoba

The Georgian Orthodox Church celebrates one of the most significant feasts, Virgin Mary Day (Mariamoba), on August 28.

The day commemorates the assumption of the Virgin Mary into heaven.

Solemn liturgies and special services are held in all functioning churches and monasteries across the country to mark the occasion. A festive liturgy is held at the Sioni Cathedral in Tbilisi.

Based on a decree by the Georgian Government of Georgia, August 29 has been declared a public holiday. Thus, August 28-31 are days-off.