Vestnik Kavkaza

Fidan discusses Ukrainian settlement with Rubio

Fidan discusses Ukrainian settlement with Rubio
© Photo: social networks of the Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The parties discussed the Ukrainian settlement, as well as Ankara's role in this process.

"On August 28, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. They assessed the efforts aimed at achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine. Fidan said that Türkiye is ready to fulfill its obligations in this process",

a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported.

The officials also discussed ongoing hostilities in Gaza, emphasizing the urgency of humanitarian aid and de-escalation measures in the region.

170 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.