Azerbaijan's FM paying visit to Oman

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman yesterday evening, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

During the visit, Jeyhun Bayramov will hold meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, and other high-ranking officials.

The Azerbaijani diplomat will also take part in the official opening ceremony of the administrative building of Azerbaijan's embassy in Oman on October 29.