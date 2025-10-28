Israel carries out airstrikes in Gaza

The Israeli military carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, throwing the tenuous U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas into question.

Earlier Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "powerful" airstrikes on Gaza. The command is a result of Hamas' allegedly attacking soldiers in Rafah in an Israeli-controlled area.

"Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military echelon to carry out powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip immediately," his office said.

In a statement, Hamas denied having any connection to the incident in Rafah, calling Israel’s strikes on Gaza “a flagrant violation” of the ceasefire deal.